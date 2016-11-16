Translate to: 

George prison: People are living there

Judge Johann van der Westhuizen and prison officials inspect the awaiting-trial cell area.
GEORGE NEWS - Fifty-seven awaiting-trial prisoners are cooped up in a cell designed for 20 individuals in the George prison. The maximum capacity for a cell that size is a theoretical 35 inmates.
 
With 43 beds and mattresses on the floor there is no space to move when the doors are locked, which is most of the time. One of the awaiting-trial inmates said he has been here for over six months.
 
Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, appointed by the president in April 2016 as the Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services, visited the George Correctional Services facility on Wednesday 7 December.
 
During a briefing by officials he was told that on Tuesday 6 December, 1 139 inmates were crammed into accommodation that has been approved for 563 individuals representing an overcrowding ratio of 202,3%.
 
Of the 1 139 inmates, 700 are sentenced adult males while the other 439 men are awaiting trial or sentencing.
 
Ndileka Booi, Correctional Services Southern Cape Commissioner, painted a bleak picture of the prisons in the area saying resources are stretched to breaking point. "Shortage of personnel, overcrowding, lack of bed space and the influx of foreigners to the area are only some of the challenges. We need more money, personnel and prisons."
 
The cost of running the Southern Cape region is high.
 
"We have to transport women from the Oudtshoorn female facility and juveniles from the Mossel Bay prison to courts in George.
 
Once here, the challenge is where to accommodate them as George is a male only prison."
 
Asked about rumours that an additional prison is in the pipeline for George, an official responded, "The information is correct. There are approved plans to extend the facility by building on the ground behind the existing buildings. Currently the land is worked as a vegetable growing area, but the finances don't seem to be in place, so we must just wait."
 
Van der Westhuizen told the gathering of high ranking officials from the department of correctional services, the police, Legal Aid and the justice department that prisons are not luxury hotels.
 
"They are not cages, torture chambers, or zoos either. In the words of the title of a play by the iconic South African dramatist Athol Fugard: People are living there."
 
 
Judge Johann van der Westhuizen listens to an inmate in a single cell.  
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 December 2016
