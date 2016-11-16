Nearly 3 000 gifts donated for kids

Pauline Calvert (second from right) and Rick Clutton from Rotary with Sonia van der Merwe (Algoa FM) and Lorraine Verhagen (Group Editors). Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - Close to 3 000 toys will bring a smile to many an underprivileged child's face this Christmas thanks to the 10 000 wishes campaign driven by Rotary, Group Editors and Algoa FM.

The toys were donated by generous readers of the Group Editors newspapers and Algoa FM listeners. Following the end of the campaign on 9 December, Rotary fetched the last few bags of gifts received.

Rotary members will ensure that the gifts are distributed to children in the areas where they were donated. This will be an annual campaign and the various role players have ambitious plans for next year.

"Next year we are aiming for 10 000 gifts," he said.

Rotary's convener, Rick Clutton thanked Algoa FM and Group Editors for their efforts and all those who donated.