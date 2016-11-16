Dog beheaded in front of little girl

Insp Gerda Reynders at the George police station to open a case of cruelty to animals. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - Gerda Reynders, SPCA inspector, is very worried as cruelty to animals seems to be growing and knows no boundaries.

"I answered an after-hours call on the SPCA emergency line on Sunday 4 December from a Blanco resident saying that his neighbour had had a tiff with his partner and out of spite cut off the dog's head in front of her and their young daughter."

Reynders, who opened a case of cruelty to animals at the George police station on Thursday 8 December, told the George Herald, "I was told that the young man, apparently under the influence of drugs, and his partner were sitting outside in the sun and that their child and a six-week-old puppy was with them.

The man told her to remove his daughter and the puppy as they were bothering him, but she never took him seriously. He grabbed the puppy and threw it to the ground with all his might. The lady said she went into the house with her daughter and watched as he beheaded the lifeless puppy.

Two weeks ago Reynders found two pedigreed poodles in an atrocious state on the N2 next to Thembalethu. They were covered with sarcoptic mange (a highly contagious skin disease found in dogs, caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite), badly underweight and had open sores on their bodies.

The SPCA cautions dog owners not to give their dogs to so-called "good homes". Many pets given away end up starving, sick and suffering.

The SPCA pleads with people not to give away pets, but rather take them to the SPCA who will find them good homes.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

