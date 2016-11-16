Peace in Victoria Bay

The cleaning crew of Victoria Bay has been issued with rakes that are used to clean the beach under the watchful eye of Lorraine McKenzie. A Namibian visitor, Paul Liechte (centre) said he has never seen such a beautiful, spotless beach. The lifesavers are on duty every day during the peak season.

GEORGE NEWS - The dust has settled for the time being at Victoria Bay where the controversial, but upbeat guesthouse owner, Rod Hossack, reports that over the past weekend all was well and quiet.

"Another wonderful weekend enjoyed by all. Superb friendly security, no drinking and no braaing, hardly any refuse this morning, ablution block in excellent condition.

"I actually walked around on Sunday during the day and did a mini-referendum by interviewing 12 couples/ families from various backgrounds, they all, without exception felt that braaing and drinking was never to be encouraged at public beaches and condemned in the strongest terms."

Hossack was accused of having engineered the removal of five brick braai facilities - one day after the overcrowded Sunday 27 November day - which was marred by drunken behaviour of beachgoers.

But on Monday he laughed this off saying, "I was rather amused when the SAP detective squad arrived at Lands End on Saturday afternoon wanting to know more about some broken braais that had taken place earlier last week.

Naturally I could not assist them, explaining that we as residents via the Victoria Bay Home Association Owners Association (VBHOA) along with Stefaans Pieterse of 24 years' standing, have been passionately restoring, cleaning, painting and fixing for many years at great expense.

"We (the residents and Stefaans) should be seen and acknowledged as contributors to the well-being of the entire beach going fraternity. So, let's continue with the great team effort that has ensured a new standard and level of empowerment here in this charming bay, to be enjoyed by all.

Lorraine and her Clean Team have just been issued with three purpose made beach rakes. Manufactured by Simpson Steel and sponsored by the VBHOA."

In the meantime, two readers were outspoken in their disapproval of braaing at Victoria Bay. Jean Korff of Bergsig took a swipe at George town councillor Virgill Gericke who maintains that the disappearance of the braais was a racist act.

Korff invited Gericke to take off his racist glasses and rather focus on controlling unruly and drunken behaviour at the beach front.

Ben Erasmus wrote to convey his disgust at the urinating and lascivious behaviour he witnessed on 27 November, and berated Gericke for failing to provide more protection to the homeowners who are exposed to the unruly crowds over weekends.

• Eden District Municipality who were asked where their areas of responsibility rests, indicated that it ended at the campsite. They no longer employ a supervisor at the kiosk. The George municipality has deployed more law enforcement officers who search picnic baskets and bags for liquor in an effort to maintain a ban on drinking in public.

• A police officer said he would like to see the municipality limit the number of people allowed at Victoria Bay. He added there is sufficient space at the parking area near Sea Breeze Cabanas for a turning circle.

"Motorists should be turned away once the maximum number has been exceeded. This would ensure that the facilities are not overloaded and the lifesavers, as well as law enforcement/police officers, cope with maintaining law and order.

