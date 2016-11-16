Transport Hub opens

Architect Brian Stokes (left) of Brink Stokes Mkhize Architects who designed the George Transport Hub and George mayor Melvin Naik unveil the artwork during the opening.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Transport Hub in Cradock Street, a modern passenger service centre, was officially opened last Thursday 8 December.

The inauguration of this R15 million project took place on the second birthday of the GO GEORGE public transport service.

Members of the media, a number of contractors, officials and politicians of George municipality attended this much awaited event.

The hub, just behind Woolworths at the taxi rank, has six bus stops and loading areas, two entrances, high-security ticket booths, toilets, an information centre, 231 seats, hand railings to separate queueing passengers from buses, bicycle racks and shade trees.

The hub was due to cater for Thembalethu commuters from 11 December, but the Phase 4 roll-out of the buses was postponed when disgruntled taxi owners and drivers said they would launch protest action against the roll-out. The buses will start operating in Thembalethu sometime next year.

Construction on the hub started at the beginning of June, and was finished on schedule despite the challenge of buses stopping and departing around the horseshoe area until about a month before completion.

A 3-meter high recycled steel statue of a female passenger and child by Southern Cape artist Boshoff Botha, is an eye-catching feature of the hub. The artwork was unveiled by Mayor Naik and Stokes last Thursday at the opening.Energy saving in the hub is brought about by using natural light and ventilation, while low water usage toilets score points on the green side.

The galvanized steel structure and finishes do not require paint and contribute to the low maintenance required by the building.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST



