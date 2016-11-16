Translate to: 

Transport Hub opens

Transport Hub opens
Architect Brian Stokes (left) of Brink Stokes Mkhize Architects who designed the George Transport Hub and George mayor Melvin Naik unveil the artwork during the opening.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Transport Hub in Cradock Street, a modern passenger service centre, was officially opened last Thursday 8 December.
 
The inauguration of this R15 million project took place on the second birthday of the GO GEORGE public transport service.
 
Members of the media, a number of contractors, officials and politicians of George municipality attended this much awaited event.
 
The hub, just behind Woolworths at the taxi rank, has six bus stops and loading areas, two entrances, high-security ticket booths, toilets, an information centre, 231 seats, hand railings to separate queueing passengers from buses, bicycle racks and shade trees.
 
The hub was due to cater for Thembalethu commuters from 11 December, but the Phase 4 roll-out of the buses was postponed when disgruntled taxi owners and drivers said they would launch protest action against the roll-out. The buses will start operating in Thembalethu sometime next year.
 
Construction on the hub started at the beginning of June, and was finished on schedule despite the challenge of buses stopping and departing around the horseshoe area until about a month before completion.
 
A 3-meter high recycled steel statue of a female passenger and child by Southern Cape artist Boshoff Botha, is an eye-catching feature of the hub. The artwork was unveiled by Mayor Naik and Stokes last Thursday at the opening.Energy saving in the hub is brought about by using natural light and ventilation, while low water usage toilets score points on the green side.
 
The galvanized steel structure and finishes do not require paint and contribute to the low maintenance required by the building.
 
 
Read previous articles below:

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:18 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 83%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 17%
Men
Women
Search
WellBehaved
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 49.
Beautisoul
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 39.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up