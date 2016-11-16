Register
We do apologise
Due to unforeseen technical problems, our classified advertisements could not be published online and in the newspaper in their entirety this week.
Ons vra om verskoning
Weens onvoorsiene tegniese probleme verskyn slegs ‘n gedeelte van ons geklassifiseerde advertensies aanlyn en in hierdie week se koerant.
Groot-Brak gru moord: Beloning uitgereik
Lebohang Rethabile Lekoro.
GROOT-BRAKRIVIER NUUS - Die polisie reik 'n groot beloning uit vir inligting wat kan lei tot die arrestasie en suksesvolle vervolging van 'n verdagte wat as die meesterbrein agter die moord op 'n egpaar van Groot-Brakrivier, beskryf word.
Dit is reeds ses maande sedert Tewie (72) en Eurika Human (62) wreed in hulle huis in Sandhoogtepad, Groot-Brakrivier vermoor is. Hoewel Groot Brak-polisie intussen 'n 26-jarige verdagte by sy Wolwedans-huis gearresteer het, is die man wat as die meesterbrein agter die dubbele-moord beskryf word, Lebohang Rethabile Lekoro, steeds soek.
Polisiewoordvoerder, kapt Malcolm Pojie sê polisie het aanvanklik vermoed dat Lekoro na Lesotho gevlug het.
"Verskeie pogings om hom in Lesotho en buurlande op te spoor het niks opgelewer nie." Pojie sê hulle sal dag en nag werk tot Lekoro gevind en gearresteer word, maar hy sê, die polisie vra die publiek se hulp om Lekoro op te spoor.
Intussen sal 'n ander verdagte wat kort na die moorde op Groot-Brakrivier gearresteer is, die 26-jarige, Thamsamqa Sishuba in Maart 2017 weer in die hof verskyn. Enigeen met inligting word versoek om die ondersoekbeamptes in die saak ao Gerald Rabie (044 620 8309), ao Paul Scheepers (044 620 8309) of kapt Johan Bothma (082 776 1269) te kontak. Alle inligting sal vertroulik hanteer word.
Klik hier vir vorige artikels:
• Groot-Brak dubbele moord: Familie by hof
• Dubbele moord: verdagte vandag in hof
• Groot-Brak-moorde: saak uitgestel
• Gru-moorde: Man in hof vir borgaansoek
• Opvolg: Verdagte in hof vir gru-moorde
• Groot-Brak gru-moorde: Verdagte in hof
• Verdagte vir Groot-Brak-egpaar se moord aangekla
• Opvolg: Verdagte vir Groot-Brak gru-moord
• Man vir Groot-Brak gru-moorde gearresteer
• Groot Brak gru-moorde: Roudiens Dinsdag
• Groot Brak gru-moorde: Honde bly agter
• Groot Brak gru-moorde: Skoonseun praat
• Groot Brak gru-moord: Ondersoek duur voort
• Opvolg: Groot Brak gru-moord
• Opvolg: Groot Brak-egpaar wreed vermoor
• Groot-Brakrivier-egpaar wreed vermoor
'Ons bring jou die nuutste Groot-Brakrivier, Tuinroete nuus'
13:59 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 December 2016
