Translate to: 

All animals are terrified of fireworks

All animals are terrified of fireworks
Generic image.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Please do not use fireworks - all animals are terrified by them.
 
Fireworks season is here again and despite having campaigned against 'big bangs' for years we know that the SPCA will be swamped with lost, traumatised and injured animals that have tried to escape from the terrifying noises and bright lights.
 
Most dogs and cats' instinct is to run away from perceived danger so we see horrific injuries caused by frenetic crashing through glass windows, jumping over walls or squeezing through razor or barbed wire fences.
 
If they do manage to escape they could dash into a busy road and be severely injured or killed by passing cars. If you have animals of your own, please make sure they are safe by following these tips:
If possible stay at home with them.
 
Keep pets inside and mask noise by drawing the curtains and playing calming music.
 
Ensure pets are micro-chipped - or at least wearing a tag - to enable them to be identified if they do go missing.
If necessary ask your vet to prescribe a sedative.
 
If you see or hear of anyone harming an animal with fireworks or you find a lost or injured animal please call our George office at 044 878 1990/3 or the after-hours emergency number 082 378 7384.
 
Please contact the Mossel Bay office on 044 693 0824 or the after-hours emergency number 072 287 1761.
 
Members of the public can also contact the local police to lodge complaints regarding firework activities.
Thank you for caring about all animals.
 
Article by SPCA volunteer Wendy Jones.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news' 
08:01 (GMT+2), Fri, 16 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
When do you buy Christmas gifts?
I buy throughout the year to avoid the rush in December.
George Herald 11%
I only buy gifts a few days before Christmas.
George Herald 19%
I don't buy Christmas gifts.
George Herald 70%
Men
Women
Search
portman48
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Stillsearching109
I'm a 64 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 49 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up