All animals are terrified of fireworks

Generic image.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Please do not use fireworks - all animals are terrified by them.

Fireworks season is here again and despite having campaigned against 'big bangs' for years we know that the SPCA will be swamped with lost, traumatised and injured animals that have tried to escape from the terrifying noises and bright lights.

Most dogs and cats' instinct is to run away from perceived danger so we see horrific injuries caused by frenetic crashing through glass windows, jumping over walls or squeezing through razor or barbed wire fences.

If they do manage to escape they could dash into a busy road and be severely injured or killed by passing cars. If you have animals of your own, please make sure they are safe by following these tips:

If possible stay at home with them.

Keep pets inside and mask noise by drawing the curtains and playing calming music.

If necessary ask your vet to prescribe a sedative.

If you see or hear of anyone harming an animal with fireworks or you find a lost or injured animal please call our George office at 044 878 1990/3 or the after-hours emergency number 082 378 7384.

Please contact the Mossel Bay office on 044 693 0824 or the after-hours emergency number 072 287 1761.

Thank you for caring about all animals.

Article by SPCA volunteer Wendy Jones.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'

Ensure pets are micro-chipped - or at least wearing a tag - to enable them to be identified if they do go missing.Members of the public can also contact the local police to lodge complaints regarding firework activities.