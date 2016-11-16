Mysterious cellphone tower has no approval

The 15 m cellphone tower in Beach Road, Pacaltsdorp went up without approved plans.

GEORGE NEWS - Despite being assured by a senior municipal official from the planning department that the cellphone tower on Beach Road, Pacaltsdorp was unlawful, the contractor simply continued building.

Sammy Pietersen, an aggrieved neighbour, said he contacted the municipality six weeks ago after a construction team moved onto the empty stand next to his house, cleared the land and started building.

"None of the neighbours were approached by either council or the contractor for a deviation from a property zoned residential to business."

Initially the municipality said that the property is zoned Business Zone II and Residential Zone I.

According to municipal manager Trevor Botha, "Under Business Zone II, a cellular tower and base receiver station can be erected as a primary right, provided that a 3 m building line and an 8 m height restriction is complied with.

The structure was however erected on the Residential Zone I portion of the property. The developer was stopped by the building control department. The developers engaged with the department and subsequently submitted an application to rezone the entire property to Business Zone II."

The application was to erect a 25 m high tower on the property, but the application could not be processed as an application for departure from the 8 m height restriction was also required.

Last week after an inquiry by the George Herald, a site inspection was done and it was found that a 15 m high metal tower had already been erected.

Botha said, "The structure is incomplete as no transmitters or receivers have been attached to the tower or base communication station erected alongside."

Botha said the municipality has not taken any decision about the future of the tower, as the rezoning application must still be processed. "The rezoning application will be advertised in the press and registered notices will be sent to the surrounding neighbours giving them the opportunity to comment on, or object to the application. These comments and the objections will be taken into account when the application is evaluated."

He confirmed that a notice has now been served on the property owner to rectify the land use contravention and not to allow any further work on the property until the outcome of the rezoning application is known.

An angry Pietersen said he feels that no one is above the law. "Underprivileged communities should also be treated with respect and no short cuts should be allowed in our areas."

Aggrieved cell phone tower neighbour, Sammy Pietersen, says no one should be above the law. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

As far as the municipality is aware, the tower is not owned by a cellphone operator, and the end user is not known.