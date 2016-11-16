Translate to: 

93-year-old lady looks back on a full life

The sprightly Dr Esme Joubert who turned 93 on 7 November has an engaging sense of humour. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - In an era when women generally did not pursue a career, Dr Esme Joubert was exceptionally single-minded about wanting to study medicine and went on to make her mark in the field of neurology.
 
As the only daughter of a senior station master in the SA Railways and a housewife, she and three brothers grew up in Nuy near Worcester.
 
The diminutive woman turned 93 on 7 November and is most unassuming about her lifetime of achievements and community service. She matriculated in 1940 at Helpmekaar School in Johannesburg, where she won a merit academic study scholarship to study medicine at Wits.
 
In her fourth year of study, she married Mauritius Joubert, the man who was to become her soulmate. Together they continued their studies at Edinburgh University in Scotland, after which she specialized in neurology and Mauritius Joubert went on to become a neurological surgeon.
Formidable
 
After working in Ciskei, they started the neurosurgical department at Durban's Wentworth hospital and became a formidable team. Dr Esme assisted while Dr Mauritius performed intricate laser surgery operations and EEG's and were pioneers in their field in the 1960s.
 
Dr Mauritius started the Brown School in Durban, a special school for kids with epilepsy and other neurological challenges. Whilst in Durban, Dr Esme saved the life of a little boy who was run over by a motorbike while he was on his skateboard.
 
The boy suffered a severe frontal head injury. She stopped at the scene and realised the boy would die unless she intervened. She loaded the boy in her car, sped through the Durban traffic and delivered him to Dr Mauritius at Wentworth Hospital where he performed an emergency operation. The boy, Cliffy, was saved, but sustained severe brain damage and died years later.
 
Dr Mauritius was appointed head of the neurology department at Ga-Rankuwa Hospital, formerly known as Medical University of Southern Africa (Medunsa)and today known as Dr George Mukari Academic Hospital.
 
Dr Esme also brought up four children, three boys and a daughter who all became achievers, each in their own way.
 
During a recent visit, she said her busy husband gave her a helping hand whenever his busy schedule allowed it.
 
The couple moved to George after Dr Mauritius started a neurosurgical practice at the Lamprecht Clinic, now known as Mediclinic George. She has always had a passion for helping anyone in need and to serve the community.
 
She currently lives in Genevafontein Retirement Village, where she enjoys her lovely garden, reading and watching her favourite TV programmes as well as visits from her son in George.
 
She has a daughter in Tasmania, son in Sydney and another son in Melbourne.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
08:02 (GMT+2), Sat, 17 December 2016
