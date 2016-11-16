Translate to: 

Fly from George to Lanseria with Safair

From mid-December until 9 January 2017, Safair will double the number of daily flights to and from OR Tambo as well as introducing an additional daily flight on the George-Lanseria route.
GEORGE NEWS - FlySafair, the Cape Town based low-cost carrier, will increase the number of flights between George and the greater Johannesburg area threefold this holiday season.
 
Kirby Gordon, Safair's Vice President: Sales and Distribution, said the introduction of the George to Lanseria flight in August has proved to be popular.
 
"It is going to take Safair time to establish the route as a large percentage of passengers from the Garden Route prefer OR Tambo due to onward overseas connections that leave from there.
 
Safair's statistics indicate a positive growth curve on the weekend domestic commuter George-Lanseria route. The current Friday and Sunday flights are proving to be a winner."
 
Asked to clarify the availability of take-off and landing facilities at Lanseria, Gordon said, "There are no constraints.
 
It depends purely on the market's preference for either OR Tambo or Lanseria. Safair will increase the frequency on the route if the demand picks up. All indications are that the Garden Route will have a bumper season this year.
 
16:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 December 2016
James
1 hours ago
This is great news, and really proof how FlySafair is committed to growing the market and industry in George...if only all tourism players come to the party though. On the other hand though, it is unfortunate that they're not even flying CapeTown-George for the season anymore and not even mentioning it, hopefully in 2017 we'll receive a new airline to compete on that route.
There is also another airline operating a few special flights to George over the next 4 weeks, FlyBlueCrane, offering flights with very good prices from OR Tambo
