Vehicle licencing offices to be upgraded

Some of the people queuing on Thursday. At the front of the queue was a man who said it was not too bad. He was expecting to be through the process in about 50 minutes to an hour's time, which he did not find unreasonable. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - George municipality has plans in place to upgrade and expand the vehicle licencing offices as well as the additional appointment of officials.

This is according to communications manager, Chantel Edwards-Klose. She responded to a complaint from a local businessman, Marius Stander about the queues he encountered last week when going to renew a licence.

"Today (Thursday) is the third day that I went to try, but it is chaos. Yesterday (Wednesday) I sat there for two hours, just to hear that the system was down and they could not serve anyone. At one time there was no space for everyone to sit or stand. I think it is unfair to treat the public like this. You simply have to sit in a row till you are served.

We all have businesses and jobs. I cannot be away from my business for three days just to take out a licence," said Stander.

Edwards-Klose responded, "We apologise to everyone affected but request their kind patience as George Municipality seeks to address this chronic situation.

"The upgrades will most likely commence in 2017. The municipality is at the same time putting measures in place to alleviate the problems experienced currently."

ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

