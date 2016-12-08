Johan van Greunen's house in Merriman Street is a blaze of colour and delight for young and old.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - "My Christmas light display this year is even better than last year. I introduced a theme which is round shapes and it is giving even more pleasure to children as well as grown-ups," says Johan van Greunen, owner of one of George's 'Christmas light castles' in Merriman Street.

"Last week Thursday I even heard visitors with an Irish accent admiring the display. In the spirit of goodwill I introduced myself and was told that they landed in South Africa the day before visiting family in George, and were told that they must visit the Christmas lights in Merriman Street and those of my son's house in Newton Street."

Five years ago Johan, who is a mechanic at MTO Forestry, decided he was going to match his wife Susan’s magnificent indoor Christmas decorations.

Watch a video below:



Another Christmas light castle in Newton Street.

Johan van Greunen of Merriman Street says this year his Christmas lights are even better. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz .

PHOTOS & VIDEO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'