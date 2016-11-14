Donate blood this festive season

George Herald employees, Lorraine Verhagen and Kristy Kolberg, donating blood athe the George Medical centre in Courtenay Street.

GEORGE NEWS - The festive season is the time of year many people look forward to, but the Western Province Blood Transfusion Service (WPBTS) is entering one of its most difficult periods.

In addition to the roads being extremely busy, blood collections tend to decline as fewer people remember to donate blood before going on holiday. This, added to the fact that many of the regular blood collection venues close their doors during the holidays, means that the service has less access to its donors.

Therefore the the WPBTS is bringing blood donation to the holiday goers who can be on the lookout for blood donation clinics in residential areas, shopping malls and holiday destinations throughout the Western Cape.

Blood donation takes 30 minutes of your time every 56 days. It requires you to be between the ages of 16 and 65, weigh over 50 kg, be in good general health and lead a safe sexual lifestyle. It does not cause you any bodily harm, since only 475 ml of blood is taken, which is replaced within 24 hours.

While donors from all blood groups are important, there is a particular need for donors with blood types O and B to donate regularly as stocks of these are more vulnerable to shortfalls.

Donors can call the George office on 044 874 2074 or visit them at The Medical Centre, Courtenay Street.

There is also a need for more black African people to become blood donors to reflect the ethnic diversity of patients.