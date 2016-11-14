Translate to: 

Donate blood this festive season

Donate blood this festive season
George Herald employees, Lorraine Verhagen and Kristy Kolberg, donating blood athe the George Medical centre in Courtenay Street.
GEORGE NEWS - The festive season is the time of year many people look forward to, but the Western Province Blood Transfusion Service (WPBTS) is entering one of its most difficult periods.
 
In addition to the roads being extremely busy, blood collections tend to decline as fewer people remember to donate blood before going on holiday. This, added to the fact that many of the regular blood collection venues close their doors during the holidays, means that the service has less access to its donors.
 
Therefore the the WPBTS is bringing blood donation to the holiday goers who can be on the lookout for blood donation clinics in residential areas, shopping malls and holiday destinations throughout the Western Cape.
 
Blood donation takes 30 minutes of your time every 56 days. It requires you to be between the ages of 16 and 65, weigh over 50 kg, be in good general health and lead a safe sexual lifestyle. It does not cause you any bodily harm, since only 475 ml of blood is taken, which is replaced within 24 hours.
 
While donors from all blood groups are important, there is a particular need for donors with blood types O and B to donate regularly as stocks of these are more vulnerable to shortfalls.
 
There is also a need for more black African people to become blood donors to reflect the ethnic diversity of patients.
Donors can call the George office on 044 874 2074 or visit them at The Medical Centre, Courtenay Street.
 
Like the WPBTS on Facebook (WP Blood) or follow them on Twitter (@WPBlood) for interesting facts and blood stock updates.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:25 (GMT+2), Mon, 12 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 82%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
Mopped
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 62.
fourwaystreet
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up