Police need reservists

GEORGE NEWS - Police stations in George has opened up its application process to accept new volunteers to become police reservists. If your are between 20 and 50 years, energetic, intelligent, physically and mentally fit - you can apply.
 
Applicants can apply by completing the prescribed application form in their own hand writing which can be obtained from their nearest police station.
 
Applicants must specify to which station they are applying to.
 
The application form must be signed in the presence of a commissioner of oath. Please attach certified copies of your Identity Document (ID), driver's licence, senior certificate, additional qualifications, proof of permanent employment, as well as proof of residence.
 
Applicants are also encouraged to attach a colour ID photograph on the prescribed application form.
 
Applicants who have a criminal record or any pending cases against them, will not be considered.
 
After they have completed their training, successful applicants will be expected to perform a minimum of 16 hours voluntary duty per month.
 
For more information contact George police station (Sgt Michael Opperman) at 044 803 4751/4400, Conville police station (Sgt Mario Pedro at 044 803 3313/14), Thembalethu police station (Captain D Gwavu) at 044 802 8916/071 604 8320 and Pacaltsdorp police station (Sgt Bezuidenhoudt) 044 803 9111 / 9110.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:08 (GMT+2), Fri, 09 December 2016
