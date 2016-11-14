New wheels for fire brigade

George mayor Melvin Naik (left) receives the keys for a brand new fire engine from Brandon Woolley of Ramcom.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Fire Brigade received a brand new fire engine to help them combat big fires and handle emergencies. George mayor Melvin Naik, other councillors and officials attended the recent launch at the George Fire Brigade.

In his address, Naik emphasised that this fire engine is the only one of its sort in the Eden district because specific details have been built into it.

"Though the George Fire Brigade has too few personnel and equipment and has a lot of challenges, the municipality is making headway in ensuring that we address these issues," said Naik. With the new fire engine, the George Fire Brigade boasts a fleet of two major fire pumpers, one medium pumper, two water pumpers, one skid unit cruiser and one veld/forest pumper.

The new vehicle costs R3,2 million and can hold 4 000 litres of water and 400 litres of foam. The double cab MAN chassis was built in Austria for fire fighting. The subassembly was built by Ramcom and was fitted with a Godiva 3850 l/minute pump. The subassembly was designed so that it could be used for firefighting and rescue purposes. It is also fitted with a 4 metre telescopic light and a roof monitor that can disperse 3800l/min.

The pumper is also fitted with the latest e-hydraulic rescue tools for motor car accidents.

According to Neels Barnard, Fire Chief of George, it was so much easier to tweak specifications because Ramcom is around the corner. "It is a fire truck as well as a rescue truck. The truck has excellent lighting, equipment, and pump system." He said that, after 29 years of working at the George Fire Brigade, he is proud to have acquired this truck for the facility. Naik thanked the fire brigade for their hard work, Ramcom, who assembled the truck, and the speaker Iona Kritzinger (previous portfolio councillor for community safety), for realising this dream. "It is a masterpiece", said Naik.

The current portfolio councillor for community safety, Cecil Noble, said this new addition will render a super service to the citizens of George. "We also honour our dedicated employees for their valuable contribution to safeguarding our communities," said Noble. Brandon Woolley of Ramcom said it was an honour and privilege to build this truck. "We enjoyed the challenge and are very proud to hand it to George Municipality."

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'