Translate to: 

New wheels for fire brigade

New wheels for fire brigade
George mayor Melvin Naik (left) receives the keys for a brand new fire engine from Brandon Woolley of Ramcom.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Fire Brigade received a brand new fire engine to help them combat big fires and handle emergencies. George mayor Melvin Naik, other councillors and officials attended the recent launch at the George Fire Brigade.
 
In his address, Naik emphasised that this fire engine is the only one of its sort in the Eden district because specific details have been built into it.
 
"Though the George Fire Brigade has too few personnel and equipment and has a lot of challenges, the municipality is making headway in ensuring that we address these issues," said Naik. With the new fire engine, the George Fire Brigade boasts a fleet of two major fire pumpers, one medium pumper, two water pumpers, one skid unit cruiser and one veld/forest pumper.
 
The new vehicle costs R3,2 million and can hold 4 000 litres of water and 400 litres of foam. The double cab MAN chassis was built in Austria for fire fighting. The subassembly was built by Ramcom and was fitted with a Godiva 3850 l/minute pump. The subassembly was designed so that it could be used for firefighting and rescue purposes. It is also fitted with a 4 metre telescopic light and a roof monitor that can disperse 3800l/min.
 
The pumper is also fitted with the latest e-hydraulic rescue tools for motor car accidents.
 
According to Neels Barnard, Fire Chief of George, it was so much easier to tweak specifications because Ramcom is around the corner. "It is a fire truck as well as a rescue truck. The truck has excellent lighting, equipment, and pump system." He said that, after 29 years of working at the George Fire Brigade, he is proud to have acquired this truck for the facility. Naik thanked the fire brigade for their hard work, Ramcom, who assembled the truck, and the speaker Iona Kritzinger (previous portfolio councillor for community safety), for realising this dream. "It is a masterpiece", said Naik.
 
The current portfolio councillor for community safety, Cecil Noble, said this new addition will render a super service to the citizens of George. "We also honour our dedicated employees for their valuable contribution to safeguarding our communities," said Noble. Brandon Woolley of Ramcom said it was an honour and privilege to build this truck. "We enjoyed the challenge and are very proud to hand it to George Municipality."
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:07 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 60%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 40%
Men
Women
Search
WildWill
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 44.
wildjohn
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up