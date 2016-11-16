7 Safety tips for the summer holidays

An aerial view of a rip current.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Sea Rescue and Lifesaving SA are working with all rescue services in an effort to reduce the number of drownings in South Africa this summer season.

The 7 top safety tips for the Summer holidays that should always be top of mind are:

7. Don’t attempt a rescue, call a lifeguard or dial 112 from any cell phone

• At the first chance you get ... swim parallel to the beach until you’re free of the rip, then use the incoming waves to aid your progress to get back to shore

The biggest danger that people face on the beaches this summer are rip currents.

See http://www.nsri.org.za/2015/09/beware-of-rip-currents/ for more on rip currents.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

1. Only swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty. If lifeguards are not on duty do not swim.2. Swim only between the lifeguards red and yellow flags.3. Don’t drink alcohol and swim4. Don’t swim alone5. Competent adults supervision for children and barriers which prevent access to water are vital.6. Know what rip currents are and how to survive them• Make sure you have emergency numbers saved in your cell phone. Dial 112 from any cell phone in any emergency.• Put the local Sea Rescue number in your phone• Check the wind, weather and tides before you go to the beach.• Tell someone where you are going and when you are due back, make sure they know your route.• When climbing on rocks or fishing from rocks - never ever turn your back on the sea.• If you are paddling or if you are on a boat download NSRI’s free SafeTrx app.http://www.nsri.org.za/safetrx• Check that your craft and equipment are in good working order and carry the correct safety approvals and certifications and safety gear.• Wear a Life-Jacket at all times.• Store your communication devices, cell-phone and VHF radio, with fully charged batteries in watertight plastic sleeves.• Carry red distress flares, a signaling mirror or CD disc, a referee’s whistle, a waterproof torch and wear the correct brightly coloured gear, a hat and sunscreen and keep well hydrated.Teach your children about rip currents:• Rip currents are the greatest cause of drowning accidents along our coast.• A rip current looks like a calm patch of water but is actually a river of water flowing fast out to sea against the incoming waves.• If you are caught in a rip-current you’ll be swept out to sea faster than you’re able to swim towards the shore.• Don’t panic or try to swim against the current.• As tough as this sounds, let the current take you out to sea.• Raise one arm in the air and wave and scream to alert people on the shore that you’re in trouble.