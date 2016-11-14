George fires under control

An aerial photo of the fire in Waboomskraal taken earlier today. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The George fire brigade is currently monitoring 6 fires in and around George.

2 Vehicles have been dispatched to Waaboomskraal.

A team from Uniondale are monitoring the fire in the Haarlem mountains. A spotter plane went out earlier this afternoon to assess the situation. Though both are big fires, they are under control.

Teams will work through the night to monitor the different fires.

At Hansmoeskraal Eden Fire Services dispatched personnel and vehicles to a fire near Safari.

George fire brigade is also attending to a fire opposite Kwelanga Lodge in the veld.

3 Smaller fires at the back of Thembalethu, New Dawn Park and Groeneweide are being monitored.

No houses are in danger.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

