Project to keep girls in school

GEORGE NEWS - School girls from underprivileged communities often stay at home during menstruation, even when exams are in progress, as they cannot afford sanitary products.

An initiative by two locals, Liesl Anderson and Charlene Kemp, aims to address this problem through the donation and distribution of much needed monthly necessities to school girls in our community.

"The Care 4 School Girls project was started about a month ago as an initiative to support underprivileged school girls who cannot afford their monthly necessities," said Kemp.

"Education is an important factor in each child's life and therefore they deserve to attend school without shame. We strive to help as many girls as possible by donating sanitary towels to underprivileged schools in our environment."

The project is assisted by the Western Cape department of education.

Kemp and Anderson have already received some local support over the last few weeks. For information or contributions, send an e-mail to liesl.oosthuysen@gmail.com or charlene.kemp8@gmail.com or roger.jacobs@westerncape.gov.za

