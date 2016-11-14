Jean Ness celebrates 103 years

Personnel of Tuiniqua with Jean Ness at her 103rd birthday party, are from left: Sister Susan de Bruyn, Annelie Bennett and the head of Tuiniqua, Alani Voigt.

GEORGE NEWS - Jean Ness, a 103-year-old resident of the frail care section of Tuiniqua centre for senior citizens, still tries to be as independent as possible and enjoys her daily walk with her walker to the front stoep where she sits to soaks up the sunshine.

She celebrated her birthday on Saturday 3 December with a tea party for friends and Tuiniqua personnel. George mayor Melvin Naik also dropped in with flowers and good wishes.

Jean, who liked to keep up a walking routine throughout her life, remembers how she climbed Table Mountain when she was young. She was born in Cape Town, but after getting married to William, moved to Bulawayo. The family returned to South Africa in the '70s, settling in Denneoord in George.

Jean relocated to a unit of the Reformed Church after her husband died and in 2006 moved to Tuiniqua. Sister Susan de Bruyn said it is a privilege to have her as a resident. "She tries to be as independent as possible and is great to have around. She is not mad about food, so the cake that is being served today is right up her alley."

A few members of Christ Church also attended the party. They visit Jean regularly and do her shopping. Lorita Pritchard said till about a year ago, Jean still went to church with them. "We know her as a person who never ever complains and for us it is a privilege to help her where we can."

Jean is partially blind and cannot read anymore. She is also somewhat deaf, but a very special message by Rev. Shawn Hunter from Christ Church brought a bright smile to her face.

Jean has a son, William (now 70), who lives in England.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

