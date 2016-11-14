Grant Thornton sponsors Relay for Life

The gentlemen from Grant Thornton with organisers of Cansa Relay for Life, from left: Cobus Goosen, Babie Lewettin, Leigh-Ann de Wet, Stef Lategan, Lorraine Verhagen (Relay chairlady), Charles Minnie and Jaco Hugo. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - Grant Thornton has come on board as the main sponsor for the 2017 Cansa Relay for Life George and presented a big-hearted donation of R62 500 to Lorraine Verhagen, chairlady of the organising committee on Tuesday.

"We are blessed beyond words. On behalf of Relay for Life George, I would like to thank Grant Thornton auditors for this generous contribution," says Verhagen.

"Their financial support helps us to continue on our mission and assist those in our community who are affected by cancer. Grant Thornton makes it possible for our organisation to exist and to make the community a great place to live."

