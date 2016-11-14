Where to walk your dog

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - SANParks has a code of conduct to guide people who would like to walk their dogs in the Garden Route National Park.

Walking dogs is permissible in the Wilderness section in the following areas only:

East of the parking at the NSRI up to the staircase before the Wilderness Hotel.

Kleinkrantz parking area, west to 6th Avenue and east up to the first rocks at Gerrick's Point.

Along the Vlei where there is reasonable access and no signage prohibiting dogs.

The onus is on those walking dogs to abide by guidelines.

This can be done through checking signage regularly that is posted along the beach and forestry areas. The public is requested to adhere to all the rules and regulations of the beach area, including having your dog on a leash.

No dog walking is allowed on any of the beaches that fall under the jurisdiction of the George municipality.

East of the parking at Myoli beach and Cola Beach (except from 1 December to 31 January, between 09:00 - 17:00).