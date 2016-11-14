National park is the place to be

Peace and nature at a SANParks Diepwalle luxury camping desk in the heart of the forest. Photos: Supplied

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Some 286 074 people visited the Garden Route National Park (GRNP) between April and December 2015, with an increase in the number of campers.

This year, for December, accommodation is already at 80% and will be fully booked by December 15.

SANParks communications manager Nandi Mgwadlamba said, "Just over 53 000 were overnight visitors and the rest were day visitors. Although there are chalets, forest huts, forest cabins, cottages and guesthouses, camping in Wilderness, Diepwalle (Knysna), Nature's Valley and Storms River Rest Camp is becoming very popular in the park."

Mgwadlamba predicts a significant increase this year in camping alone, and a full-house for other accommodation over the holiday season starting from December 15.

According to her, in the winter they have a majority of international visitors and in summer local visitors from this area and the rest of the country.

Camping in Diepwalle (Knysna forest), Ebb & Flow (Wilderness), Nature's Valley and Storms River Rest Camp is extremely popular, she says.

Mgwadlamba says birds are just one of the attractions. "Rare birds this summer in all sections of the park include cormorants (Cape and white-breasted), kelp gulls and African black oystercatchers, prominent along the coastline, Cape gannet, pied and giant kingfishers, half-collared kingfisher and African finfoot, the Knysna turaco (loerie), white-necked raven, lemon (cinnamon) and red-eyed dove, olive thrush, terrestrial brownbul (bulbul) and dusky flycatchers, emerald cuckoo, Knysna and olive woodpecker, Narina trogon, sharp-billed honeyguide, grey cuckooshrike, Knysna warbler, yellow-throated woodland warbler, white-starred robin, blue-mantled crested flycatcher and Cape batis.

The Tsitsikamma Forest also hosts African crowned eagle and African wood owl, plus some of the accipiters such as African goshawk and black sparrowhawk," said Mgwadlamba.

* For those who still want to find their spot of peace in the Garden Route SANParks destinations, the reservation number is t 044-302-5600 (Knysna), t 044-877-0046 (Wilderness) and t 042-281-1607 (Tsitsikamma), or visit www.sanparks.org/parks/garden_route/tourism/availability.php

Camping at Wilderness has become very popular.

