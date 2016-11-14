Refuse collection on public holidays

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality household refuse removal dates have been moved to accommodate Christmas and other public holidays as follows:

Refuse collection due to take place on Friday 16 December will be collected on Thursday 15 December.

Monday, 26 December's refuse will be collected on Wednesday, 28 December and Tuesday, 27 December's refuse will be collected on 29 December.

Refuse scheduled to be collected on 2 January, will be picked up the next day, Tuesday, 3 January.

