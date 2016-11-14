Hospital surgery backlog addressed

George hospital.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The delay in scheduled surgery procedures at the George provincial hospital that occurred in early November has largely been attended to.

Western Cape department of health (DoH) spokesperson Bianca Carls said the situation is much improved.

"All scheduled theatre lists are running this week and we have addressed the backlog of patients waiting for emergency surgery."

The problem arose on Tuesday 8 November when patients who arrived at the hospital for their scheduled surgery the next day, were turned away due to a shortage of beds and an increase in the demand for emergency surgery.

The patients, some of whom have waited for more than a year, were due to undergo procedures varying from hip replacements to mastectomies.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

