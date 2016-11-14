Power outages across Southern Cape

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - People across the Garden Route, Hessequa and Klein Karoo are experiencing intermittent power outages this afternoon.

Some towns reportedly have no electricity.

According to the George Municipality, fires under power lines in Blanco (George) are causing some of the power outages in these areas. These lines have been switched off.

There is reportedly also a fire in Mossel Bay.

Eskom is working on fixing the problem.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'