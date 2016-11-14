George Lights Festival in full swing

Some of the lights in York Street. Photo: Lyndall Mgadle.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - York street is a buzz as locals and visitors gather for George's annual Lights Festival.
The lights were switched on at 20:00.
People are enjoying stalls and live music with friends and family.
Watch a video below:
The George Lights Festival is in full swing.
VIDEO & PHOTO: LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
20:18 (GMT+2), Sat, 03 December 2016
