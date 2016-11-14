Rotary honours those who serve

The newest Rotarian, Carryn Trollip was inducted by Rotary President Di Kershaw.

GEORGE NEWS - Three exceptional community service minded Georgians were acknowledged for the outstanding work they perform in educating and uplifting the poorest of the poor.

The George Rotary Club awarded its prestigious Paul Harris Recognition to Phillip de Vries of Life Community Services, Wilmi Dippenaar of Seven Passes Initiative in Touwsranten; and Heather Church of the Garden Route SPCA on Tuesday 22 November.

Rotary president Di Kershaw said George is extremely fortunate to have the three recipients as residents. "You have unselfishly committed your lives to ensuring that those most vulnerable in the community, children and animals, receive the best possible chance of a brighter future and better quality of life."

Daleen Rowe, a Rotary volunteer, was also presented with a Paul Harris Recognition for her commitment in assisting Rotary members in organising many of their successful events and charity drives.

Rotarian, and past president Michael Tacké, received the Paul Harris Sapphire Recognition. Tacké, a past Paul Harris Recognition recipient, was again acknowledged for his commitment to the upliftment of the community.

ward at the Bethesda Hospice in Rosemoor.

Kershaw said Rotary is proud to be associated with those who give their time to the community so freely.

The recipients of Rotary's prestigious Paul Harris Recognitions with Rotary president Di Kershaw (3rd left) are from left: Rotarian Daleen Rowe, Heather Church (SPCA), Phillip de Vries (Life Community Services), Wilmi Dippenaar (Seven Pas-ses Initiative) and Rotary past resident Michael Tacké who received the Paul Harris Sapphire Recognition. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz .

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

He was the driving force earlier this year behind the R600 000 upgrading of the intermediate care section