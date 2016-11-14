Translate to: 

Rotary honours those who serve

Rotary honours those who serve
The newest Rotarian, Carryn Trollip was inducted by Rotary President Di Kershaw.
GEORGE NEWS - Three exceptional community service minded Georgians were acknowledged for the outstanding work they perform in educating and uplifting the poorest of the poor.
 
The George Rotary Club awarded its prestigious Paul Harris Recognition to Phillip de Vries of Life Community Services, Wilmi Dippenaar of Seven Passes Initiative in Touwsranten; and Heather Church of the Garden Route SPCA on Tuesday 22 November.
 
Rotary president Di Kershaw said George is extremely fortunate to have the three recipients as residents. "You have unselfishly committed your lives to ensuring that those most vulnerable in the community, children and animals, receive the best possible chance of a brighter future and better quality of life."
 
Daleen Rowe, a Rotary volunteer, was also presented with a Paul Harris Recognition for her commitment in assisting Rotary members in organising many of their successful events and charity drives.
 
Rotarian, and past president Michael Tacké, received the Paul Harris Sapphire Recognition. Tacké, a past Paul Harris Recognition recipient, was again acknowledged for his commitment to the upliftment of the community.
 
He was the driving force earlier this year behind the R600 000 upgrading of the intermediate care section
ward at the Bethesda Hospice in Rosemoor.
 
Kershaw said Rotary is proud to be associated with those who give their time to the community so freely.
 
 
The recipients of Rotary's prestigious Paul Harris Recognitions with Rotary president Di Kershaw (3rd left) are from left: Rotarian Daleen Rowe, Heather Church (SPCA), Phillip de Vries (Life Community Services), Wilmi Dippenaar (Seven Pas-ses Initiative) and Rotary past resident Michael Tacké who received the Paul Harris Sapphire Recognition. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:18 (GMT+2), Mon, 05 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 75%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
Freewinds
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 50.
songandwine
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 47.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up