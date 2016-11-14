Translate to: 

Hond van vermoorde egpaar na Costa Rica

Hond van vermoorde egpaar na Costa Rica
Sersant Chantel Marais sit hier by Jessica (Meisiekind) nadat die Human egpaar se liggame ontdek is. Jessica het intussen Groot Brak vir Costa Rica verruil. Foto: Louise Karsten
GROOT-BRAKRIVIER NUUS - Die Staffordshire-bullterriër van wyle Tewie en Eurika Human, Jessica (ook bekend as Meisiekind) het die afgelope week Groot-Brakrivier vir Costa Rica verruil.
 
Die Human-egpaar se liggame is op 15 Junie in hul huis gevind. Hulle is wreed vermoor.
 
Die Humans se twee goedversorgde honde, Jessica en Tiekie (Yorkshire-terriër), was vir minstens vier dae in die moordhuis saam met Eurika se liggaam toegesluit.
 
Na die moord het die Humans se bure, Amanda Cloete en haar man, Nico, hulle oor die twee honde ontferm. Een van die speurders in die moordsaak het intussen vir Tiekie aangeneem. Die egpaar se skoonseun, Carlo Vos, sê Jessica het intussen op 'n vliegtuig by OR Tambo-lughawe geklim.
 
Sy sou na verwagting gister, Donderdag, 1 Desember met British Airways in San José aankom. Carlo sê hy en Tineka, die Humans se dogter, is baie opgewonde om Jessica by hulle te hê. "Sy is deel van ons familie."
 
Jessica se vlug het soveel gekos soos wat dit vir 'n enkelpersoon sou kos om oorsee te reis. Volgens Carlo het hulle dit deur 'n agent gereël.
 
* 'n Ses-en-twintigjarige jarige man van Groot-Brakrivier, Thamsamqa Sishuba verskyn weer op 13 Desember in die plaaslike hof vir die dubbele moord.
 
Klik hier vir vorige artikels: 
 
'Ons bring jou die nuutste Groot-Brakrivier, Tuinroete nuus'
12:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 23%
No
George Herald 72%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
azw
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 45.
Tom1962
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 57.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up