Shark attack victim surfs with champions

Caleb Swanepoel will be competing in one of the world’s premier adaptive surfing competitions next week.

GEORGE NEWS - Caleb Swanepoel , the UCT student who survived a shark attack last year, will be jetting out of OR Tambo International Airport on Monday 5 December as a member of the seven strong South African Adaptive Surfing team.

Swanepoel and his team mates will participate in the 2016 Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship taking place in La Jolla, California next week.

Swanepoel’s right leg was severed above the knee while he was bodysurfing with his two brothers at Buffels Bay on 27 June last year.

He has since overcome his physical challenges and, through his strong desire to get on with life, he inspires everyone he meets.

“It was a bit of a challenge learning to stand on a surfboard, but it has been a lot of fun. It’s a great way of staying connected with the sea.”

He is very optimistic about his chances of returning with a medal. “You bet! That’s the idea.”

The competition takes place from Friday 9 December until Sunday 11 December.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'