Important notice: Electricity interruption

GEORGE NEWS - The electricity supply to the following streets will be interrupted on Tuesday 6 December from 09:00 to 16:00 to work on the electrical mains:

Fiskaal, Kloof Rotary, Hercules, Parish, Appollo, Ballots Streets, Jupiter Lane, Venus Lane and Circular Drive.

The electricity supply of Buffelsfontein in Hansmoeskraal will also be interrupted on Tuesday 6 December from 09:00 to 16:00 for alterations to the electrical mains.

Consumers are warned to treat the installation as live for the full duration as the supply may be resumed at any time within the notified period.

Should circumstances prevent the work being carried out, it will be done on Wednesday 7 December from 09:00 to 16:00.