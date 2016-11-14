Trans Enduro stops over in George

The 33rd Trans Enduro endurance race by the University of Stellenbosch's faculty of military science in Saldanha, stopped over in George on Tuesday 29 November. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS - The 33rd Trans Enduro endurance race by the University of Stellenbosch's faculty of military science in Saldanha, stopped over in George on Tuesday 29 November.

The Trans Enduro is an annual nine-day 1 300km race to raise funds for projects run by the Maties community service organisation.

The team performed community service at the Zamuxolo crèche in Thembalethu by repairing and replacing toilets, painting the building, replacing floor mats as well cleaning the yard. Cllr Rasie Ersamus (left) and Brig General Lawrence Mbatha and Capt Tebello Ganashe exchanged letters of goodwill before the 200 students deaprted for Stilbaai.

