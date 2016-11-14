Translate to: 

101 Initiates lose their lives in 2015

Boys from the Xhosa tribe who have undergone a circumcision ceremony near Qunu in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Carl de Souza
GEORGE NEWS - The national department of traditional affairs and the Western Cape department of health have begun with preparations for the 2016 summer initiation season and people are warned to use only registered traditional surgeons.
 
According to the department of traditional affairs, about 37 deaths were registered during the 2016 winter season and about 101 initiates lost their lives during the 2015 winter and summer initiation seasons, however, no deaths were recorded in George.
 
Mzandile Gingcana of the George initiation forum, says this is because of their tough measures when preparing for the initiation season. He says he hopes people will also comply with the rules during the summer camps.
Gingcana says if people comply with the forum's regulations, they will prevent deaths and ensure the safe return of the boys from the mountain.
 
"During initiation season people experience challenges such as the abduction of boys and illegal and unregistered schools. This may result in the deaths of initiates," says Gingcana.
 
The department of traditional affairs recently launched a Zero Deaths campaign urging parents and guardians to ensure that their children are medically prepared to be initiated. The department said this is because during the previous initiation season many deaths occurred due to dehydration.
 
"This means that parents should ensure that only properly registered initiation schools and registered surgeons are used. It is important to note that even when the initiates are at the initiation schools, parents are still primarily responsible for their health," the department said in a statement.
 
The department also called for the initiation forums to continue being vigilant. "As government we will not be able to bring an end to the illegal initiation schools if communities are not involved. It takes communities to raise responsible young men who can contribute positively to the future of our country."
 
Earlier this year Idinga published an article about Nkosekhaya Lett from Thembalethu who suffers from epilepsy.
 
Lett told Idinga that he ran away from the mountain during the summer initiation season, because he was refused his epilepsy treatment by the elders on the mountain.
 
This has since ruined his life, because he shall never be called a man nor a boy, as Xhosa people label those who run away from initiation as cowards for the rest of their lives.
 
Gingcana says it is for this reason that this year they intend to implement strict measures as they will also work with the police to ensure the safe return of the boys.
 
"This should never have happened to Lett. If Lett had Ingcibi and Ikankatha that was recommended by the forum, his unfair treatment would not have been allowed.
 
We encourage parents to take their boys to the clinic to see if they don't suffer from medical conditions such as HIV/Aids or any other condition that needs treatment. This is important so that whoever oversees the boy's stay in the mountain, is made aware of such," says Gingcana.
 
Gingcana advises that people must first obtain consent forms from the forum before they take their boys to the mountain to prevent things going wrong.
 
To take your boy to the mountain and to get a database of all registered traditional surgeons (Ingcibi) and nurses (Ikankatha), please contact Gingcana on 078 903 7378.
 
 
Mzandile Gingcana of the George initiation forum urges people to adhere to the forum's measures.
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
07:50 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 December 2016
