Translate to: 

GO GEORGE: Thembalethu roll-out postponed

GO GEORGE: Thembalethu roll-out postponed
A GO GEORGE bus.
GEORGE NEWS - George Mayor, Melvin Naik, announced today that the roll-out of the GO GEORGE public transport system to Thembalethu, which was planned for 11 December 2016, has been postponed.
 
This comes after two mayoral engagements with Thembalethu community leaders and members of the taxi industry in Thembalethu.
 
Naik concluded the second engagement today, Thursday 1 December, by saying: “When we roll out to any community, we want everybody to welcome the service. The safety of the people is our priority. Although the roll-out on the 11th has been postponed, the Civil Engineering Department will continue with upgrading of infrastructure."
 
GO GEORGE is committed to offering a safe, scheduled, affordable, reliable and accessible public transport system to the communities of George.
 
The spokesperson for the group of disgruntled members of the taxi association Uncedo, Cornelius Esau, expressed his relief with the George Municipality’s decision to postpone the roll-out to Thembalethu.
 
“Personally I am very relieved, and over all we are all very happy about the decision,” said Esau, “I am, however, carefully optimistic.” Esau did not want to expand on the matter, promising a “complete press release” by tomorrow, 2 December. He confirmed that Uncedo’s planned protest march for 7 December has been cancelled. “We don’t really have a reason to protest anymore,” said Esau.

According to media spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose no new date has been set for the role-out of the bus service in Thembalethu. “However, it will be in 2017,” she said.
 
14:33 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 27%
No
George Herald 71%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Andries1953
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
HarveyDawie
I'm a 27 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 32.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up