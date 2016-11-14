GO GEORGE: Thembalethu roll-out postponed

A GO GEORGE bus.

GEORGE NEWS - George Mayor, Melvin Naik, announced today that the roll-out of the GO GEORGE public transport system to Thembalethu, which was planned for 11 December 2016, has been postponed.

This comes after two mayoral engagements with Thembalethu community leaders and members of the taxi industry in Thembalethu.

Naik concluded the second engagement today, Thursday 1 December, by saying: “When we roll out to any community, we want everybody to welcome the service. The safety of the people is our priority. Although the roll-out on the 11th has been postponed, the Civil Engineering Department will continue with upgrading of infrastructure."

GO GEORGE is committed to offering a safe, scheduled, affordable, reliable and accessible public transport system to the communities of George.

The spokesperson for the group of disgruntled members of the taxi association Uncedo, Cornelius Esau, expressed his relief with the George Municipality’s decision to postpone the roll-out to Thembalethu.

“Personally I am very relieved, and over all we are all very happy about the decision,” said Esau, “I am, however, carefully optimistic.” Esau did not want to expand on the matter, promising a “complete press release” by tomorrow, 2 December. He confirmed that Uncedo’s planned protest march for 7 December has been cancelled. “We don’t really have a reason to protest anymore,” said Esau.



According to media spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose no new date has been set for the role-out of the bus service in Thembalethu. “However, it will be in 2017,” she said.