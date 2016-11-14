8-year-old boy drowns in dam

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - An 8-year-old boy, Lwandile Rangana from Asazani Zone 6 in Thembalethu, drowned on Wednesday 30 November while fishing at the Potgieter farm dam with two friends, aged 8 and 10.

Little Lwandile apparently slipped and fell into the water. One of the boys tried to help Lwandile out of the water, but could not manage to save him as the water was too deep.

The boys called two adults to help, but they also failed to get Lwandile out of the dam. The police was called to the scene and police divers retrieved the boys body from the water. The Thembalethu police are investigation a case of drowning.

Captain Dumile Gwavu of the Thembalethu police station urged parents to ensure that their children never go swimming or fishing without adult supervision.

"There must always be an adult person who can help when a problem arises. Swimming in the presence of NSRI personnel is of great importance to ensure that there will be no more drownings during this festive season."

