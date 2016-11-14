Translate to: 

Best supported Toy Run ever

Best supported Toy Run ever
** A large trailer was filled with items for children in need at the Toy Run, a joint effort by Southern Cape motorcycling clubs, held in George on 27 November. Organisers said it was the most well supported Toy Run ever and that 800 bikers took part.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The usually tranquil atmosphere of a Sunday morning, for which George is renowned, was interrupted by the roar of the hundreds of mass ride bikers firing up their machines from Redefine Square as Toy Run 2016 blasted off with an estimated 800 or more bikers heading for the George Riding Club.
 
The entrance “fee” was a donation of any size or form of something for children in need. This year organisers shifted the focus from the traditional teddy bears to more beneficial items such as toiletries, educational matter, stationery and even sports goods.
 
The event is “owned” and co-ordinated in South Africa by IMOC, the Italian Motorcycle Owners' Club and in the Southern Cape a committee was drawn up from the South Western Districts Motorcycle Association (which represents the bulk of the motorcycling clubs in the area).
 
Chairman, Havie Havenga, of the Christian Motorcyling Association (CMA) George was delighted with the huge turnout and the contributions made during the day that will benefit those in need.
 
“We believe this to be the biggest in the history of the event here in the S.Cape,” Havie said. “The weather played its part as well and the day was rounded off with good food and cameraderie at the final venue.
 
“A large trailer was filled to capacity. Prior to the event members of the of the committee sold raffle tickets and obtained donations outside Checkers and Pick n Pay in George.
 
"The two major benefactors in the George area to benefit from Toy Run 2016 include Môreson Children’s Home (George) and Phambile Children’s Home in Rosemoor.
 
"Several other charities in the area, such as some in Thembalethu, also benefit and then the individual clubs also receive some of the gifts for the charities they support.
 
“One will not believe it but we have seen children sharing a toothbrush," says Havenga. "It is so gratifying that we are able to address at least some of these issues.”
 
The first prize in the lucky draw was a Sym Orbit 125 scooter subsidised by Thundercycles, George.
 
Havie and the Toy Run Committee would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all those who attended and contributed to the enormous success of the day.
 
 
Bikers arriving at the George Riding Club for the Toy Run which was held on Sunday, 27 November.  
 
Article: Paul Erasmus, Ulysses Motorcycle Club
 
08:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
