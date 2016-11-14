Translate to: 

Business rescue plan for Niflas

The Niflas building.
GEORGE NEWS - Approximately 400 clients of a George based financial institution are having sleepless nights as 41% of their investments handled by Niflas is linked to the survival of Bridge Wealth – a short-term unsecured loan provider that was placed under business rescue a month ago.
 
Four of Niflas' subsidiary companies that together comprise the Silhouette Platform, have subsequently also been placed under business rescue.
 
The other activities of the Niflas Group within the ambit of the Financial Services Act, are not affected.
 
These services include customised banking services, selecting health cover, life cover, retirement, investment and tax planning options. Niflas was established 25 years ago and has grown from a small insurance brokerage into the Niflas Group, a reckoned diversified financial services and business opportunity company.
 
The appointed Business Rescue Practitioner Koos van Rensburg, says the reason why business rescue was needed for Silhouette is directly related to the business rescue process of Bridge Wealth. "The interest paid on investments by Bridge has immediately been reduced from 19% to 6%."
 
Until the business rescue was announced, Niflas investors received 13% interest on the 41% of their portfolio invested with Bridge, but last month this was reduced to 5% with Niflas receiving 6% instead of the usual 19%.
This month investors will receive 4%.
 
Van Rensburg says the total value of the investment with Bridge is about R62-million and the balance of the Niflas clients’ money, R87-million is with different smaller administrators. "The Bridge investment is Niflas’ single largest investment."
 
With the aid of top-notch legal advice, Niflas has created a complicated investment structure forming approximately 70 client companies of which CEO Pieter Strydom and CFO Theuns Botha are the directors.
 
Their clients are non-executive directors of these companies. The implications of this on the investors’ rights to recover their investments are unclear.
 
On Tuesday morning Van Rensburg, who is on the Bridge Rescue Creditors Committee, attended a meeting in Pretoria to determine the way forward. Shortly afterwards he told the George Herald that he is "carefully optimistic".
 
"The creditors committee is very knowledgeable with at least three lawyers and three CAs in its midst. All these highly qualified people agreed to work together on a business plan and unanimously support the business rescue."
 
He was expecting to get all the relevant information from Bridge Rescue Practitioner George Nel before the weekend. "By Monday I should be able to present a comprehensive report to all the Niflas investors."
 
According to Van Rensburg, the creditors committee is compelled to present a business rescue plan by 7 November, which must be published, i.e. sent to each investor, by 14 November. By 28 November it must be filed with the Registrar of Companies after the creditors have voted giving the plan the go ahead.
 
Many of the local investors are fuming, saying they never realised that any of their money was at risk. A 65-year-old woman from George who has been an investor with Niflas for nearly two decades told the George Herald she has lost all faith in human kind.
 
"My initial shock has given way to anger. I never saw this coming as I have known Pieter Strydom for years. I have a deep seated hatred in me after what happened."
 
The George Herald requested a interview with Strydom, but at the time of going to press no answer had been received.
 
Niflas has investors from all over South Africa as well as abroad.
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
