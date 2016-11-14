Translate to: 

New smiles for 17 kids

New smiles for 17 kids
Still drowsy after surgery the previous day, nine-year-old Yanica Nel and her mom, Melody flanked by two members of the Cleft Friends, Heléna Cullis (left), whose one child was born with a cleft lip, and Madge Blignault, who herself had operations for a cleft lip and palate as a child.
GEORGE NEWS - Seventeen children received new smiles thanks to reconstructive surgery done at George Hospital in collaboration with the Smile Foundation during the third annual consecutive Smile Week held here.
 
Children between the ages of one and a half years and 17 years old this week underwent surgery for cleft lip, cleft palate and other anomalies.
 
It was made possible by George Hospital offering its theatre facilities, Dr Saleigh Adams and his team from the Red Cross Hospital coming all the way from Cape Town to perform the procedures, officials from the Smile Foundation coordinating the efforts, and sponsorship by the main sponsor, GDS Technologies.
 
A clinical psychologist as well as members of the Cleft Friends, a support group functioning under the wings of the Smile Foundation, were also in attendance at the hospital to provide support and encouragement to parents and the young patients.
 
In addition to cleft lip and palate surgery, the Smile Foundation also offers surgery for other treatable facial anomalies such as nose and ear conditions, facial paralysis (Moebius Syndrome), burn wounds and craniofacial abnormalities.
 
It is estimated that one in 750 children in Sub-Saharan Africa suffers from a facial abnormality.
George is one of eight academic hospitals nationally that collaborates with the foundation.
 
Before this service was offered in George, families from the Karoo and Eden had to incur huge travelling costs (that most could not afford) and endure extreme inconvenience to get to the Red Cross Hospital in search of help for their children. The Smile Foundation can be reached on 0861 276 453.
 
Members of the Cleft Friends have either had cleft lip/palate surgery or are parents of children with such anomalies and they can be contacted through the foundation.
 
 
Dr Saleigh Adams (centre) from the Red Cross Hospital was responsible for the reconstructive surgery. With him are, from left: Moira Gerzt (Smile Foundation operations director), Hannes Smith (GDS Technologies technical director), Michael Vonk (George Hospital CEO) and Hedley Lewis (Smile Foundation executive director). Photos: Alida de Beer.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
14:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
