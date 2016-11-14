George joins Race Against Aids

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The George municipality is celebrating World Aids Day today (1 December) with an awareness Race Against Aids walk that begins at 10:30 at the Mount View Resort in York Street and ends at the Civic Centre.

At midday George mayor Melvin Naik will light a candle in remembrance of the millions of victims of Aids and deliver the key note address.

Numerous other speakers will also address the audience after the NGO's, schools, sports clubs and other organisations have completed the walk.

World Aids Day is an opportunity for every community to unite in the fight against HIV/Aids, show support for people living with HIV and remember those who have died.

