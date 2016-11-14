Rubbish responsible for sewage spill

Some of the junk removed from the sewerage line in Kazi Street, Thembalethu.

GEORGE NEWS - Various items of rubbish, including a plastic cool drink bottle, has been removed from the sewerage system in Kazi Street, Zone 9 in Thembalethu.

A blockage caused a stream of sewage water to run from one of the homes, over the street and down a valley into the Skaapkop River.

The George Herald last week reported that moms are worried about hygiene and contamination issues.

According to the director of civil engineering, Harold Basson, the system is not designed to handle such material and is the cause of regular blockages of the system.

"The line is regularly unblocked by the operational teams. The actions of the public are not only resulting in frequent pollution of the surrounding area, but are also the cause of very high operational costs to the municipality," said Basson.

"The river is treated by a chemical after each spill to limit the effect of the pollution."

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

