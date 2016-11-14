Vandals destroy people's centre

New Dawn Park residents pleaded with council to build a small community hall for them, but it was stripped bare even before it could be handed over by the contractor. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - A small, much needed community hall for New Dawn Park residents has turned into a financial nightmare for the contractor.

Vandals, believed to be local youths, scaled the palisade fence at night and stripped the structure, situated next to the rugby field, while it was still being built. The only other hall in the area is the large local school hall, that it isn't always available. Council commissioned the building of the hall after the community aired the need for such a facility.

A resident who stays nearby told the George Herald: "We saw the contractor on site putting up the building, but all of a sudden we saw that every morning it looked worse than the day before. People were stealing the window frames, doors and floorboards at night, but I saw nothing."

Municipal manager Trevor Botha said the hall was financed in terms of a council decision to accommodate the needs of the community.

"After the contractor became aware of the vandalism, he never installed the toilets and opted not to do the repair work at this stage. The contractor weighed up the costs of paying for security versus leaving the shell of the hall and decided to only complete the building once some security measures are put in place.

"As the hall has not been handed over to the municipality, no money has been paid to the contractor. The contractor is liable for the repair work and will only be paid after the hall has been handed over."

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'