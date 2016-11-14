Translate to: 

Vandals destroy people's centre

Vandals destroy people's centre
New Dawn Park residents pleaded with council to build a small community hall for them, but it was stripped bare even before it could be handed over by the contractor. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - A small, much needed community hall for New Dawn Park residents has turned into a financial nightmare for the contractor.
 
Vandals, believed to be local youths, scaled the palisade fence at night and stripped the structure, situated next to the rugby field, while it was still being built. The only other hall in the area is the large local school hall, that it isn't always available. Council commissioned the building of the hall after the community aired the need for such a facility.
 
A resident who stays nearby told the George Herald: "We saw the contractor on site putting up the building, but all of a sudden we saw that every morning it looked worse than the day before. People were stealing the window frames, doors and floorboards at night, but I saw nothing."
 
Municipal manager Trevor Botha said the hall was financed in terms of a council decision to accommodate the needs of the community.
 
"After the contractor became aware of the vandalism, he never installed the toilets and opted not to do the repair work at this stage. The contractor weighed up the costs of paying for security versus leaving the shell of the hall and decided to only complete the building once some security measures are put in place.
 
"As the hall has not been handed over to the municipality, no money has been paid to the contractor. The contractor is liable for the repair work and will only be paid after the hall has been handed over."
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:22 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 56%
No
George Herald 33%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
tadpolefarm
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 58.
Feel_Connected
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up