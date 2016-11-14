Translate to: 

Mild drought hits parts of Eden

The current view of overflow of the Garden Route Dam. Photo: Alida de Beer
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - Hessequa, Knysna and Bitou are experiencing a mild drought, according to Eden disaster centre manager, Gerhard Otto.
 
The levels of most dams in the district are lower than at the same time last year, and rainfall from July to September has been significantly less compared with 2015, said Otto in a drought status report issued last week.
 
Severe to extreme drought conditions still dominate over the far eastern parts of the country and the western winter rainfall region.
 
George also received much less rain this year. From January to date, the rainfall figure is 50% below the long-term average (708.3 mm), says Gail Linnow, client liaison officer of the Cape Town weather office. Figures show that George received 404.6 mm in total.
 
Last year, above average rainfall was recorded (782 mm), but it started to decline in December 2015 when 50% below the average for the month fell. Only during January and September of this year, above average rainfall was recorded.
 
In July, 28 % less than the normal rain fell (34 mm compared with the 46.8 mm average), in August the rainfall was 77 % below normal (16.2 mm compared with the 71.2 mm average), in October it was 78 % less than the average (16.3 mm compared with 72.6 mm), and in November to date the rainfall is 74% below the average.
 
Water availability is being affected severely in the Gouritz catchment management area where the total available in the water and sanitation department's dams is 37.12% compared with 62.13% for the same time last year.
 
Dams in the Hessequa area still have high water levels with the Duiwenhoks Dam at 98.67% (100.51% in 2015) and the Korente Vet Dam at 96.96% (100.38% last year).
 
The status of other dams (as on 7 November) are as follows (with the November 2015 figures in brackets):
 
George area:
Garden Route Dam 75.35% (100%)
Haarlem Dam 68.97% (100.95%)
 
Mossel Bay area
Hartebeestkuil Dam 53.22% (88.5%)
Klipheuwel Dam 93.41% (88.37%)
Ernest Robertson Dam 101.09% (100.95%)
Wolwedans Dam 96.81% (100.1%)
 
Bitou area:
Roodefontein Dam at 99.68% (101.68%)
 
Oudtshoorn area:
Kammanassie Dam (irrigation dam) 29.40% (99.9%)
Stompdrift Dam (irrigation dam) 25.75% (56.06%)
Raubenheimer and Mellville dams at 100%
 
Kannaland area:
Calitzdorp Dam 83.25% (100%)
 
According to Stella Nake from forecasting operations at the Cape Town weather office, the seasonal forecast from the climate prediction department in Pretoria for December 2016 to April 2017 indicates that the probability for rain in the Eden area is low, although possible.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
