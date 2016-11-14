Man attacked, robbed at dump

George municipal dump. Photo: George Herald archives.

GEORGE NEWS - A man who visited the George municipal dump to offload rubbish on Friday morning 11 November, was attacked and hit in the neck with a reinforced steel pipe.

Brian Geel (40) said while he was approaching the security point at the terrain entrance gate, two men jumped in front of his car, indicating that they wanted to help offload the rubbish. "I had a worker with me so I told them that I did not need help. The one man continued towards the trailer, trying to take something. I told him three times to leave it alone."

When Geel stopped to sign in at the gate, the men started taking tools off the back of his bakkie. Geel got out of the vehicle to confront them, but was struck with a pipe. He got back in and proceeded through the gate to offload the rubbish.

On his way out he confronted the culprits who were camping outside the terrain. He managed to retrieve his property and made it into his bakkie while the man who attacked him earlier, chased after him with a rock - shouting and swearing and trying to smash the bakkie's window.

"It was a horrible incident. I can take care of myself, but what about more vulnerable individuals?" said Geel, a rugby player.

"There is absolutely no control over these vagrants and they create a real security risk." According to Geel, the four guards manning the entrance - two men and two women - did nothing to help.

George municipal communications manager Chantel Edwards-Klose, said since additional security measures were implemented at the refuse terrain last year, the number of complaints about security had drastically reduced.

"CCTV cameras have been installed at the transfer station, and activity is monitored in this area. The municipal law enforcement office remains in constant communication with SAPS regarding any criminal activities taking place and regular joint operations are undertaken with the police, municipal law enforcement officials and the land management department to remove illegal occupants from the area."

She confirmed that there are always two guards on duty at the dumpsite, four at the transfer station and entrance gate, as well as a supervisor who has the use of a quad-bike.

"We are aware of a stretch of road leading to the back of the dumping site where this incident might have taken place. Regrettably, the incident as experienced by the complainant was not reported to the security company or the municipality.

No incident of this nature has been reported to the municipal offices by the security company, but it has been taken up with them for investigation by our law enforcement department. We kindly ask that such incidents are immediately reported to the security company or municipal offices on 044 801 6350 or after hours on 044 8016300."

ARTIKEL: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERLD JOURNALIST

