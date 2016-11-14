VIDEO: Road block to usher in festive season

Cars are being pulled off the N2 near Pacaltsdorp. Photo: Alida de Beer
GEORGE NEWS - A massive road block was held by the Eden district road traffic management coordinating committee on Wednesday morning on the N2 between Thembalethu and Pacaltsdorp to kick off the festive season and create safety awareness among road users.
Officials from the provincial traffic department from over the whole Eden district were on duty and hundreds of vehicles were pulled off for a routine check.
Pamphlets on road safety were also handed out.
Watch a video below:
ARTICLE, VIDEO & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:03 (GMT+2), Wed, 30 November 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.