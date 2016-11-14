Translate to: 

GO GEORGE: More tweaks to bus routes

GO GEORGE: More tweaks to bus routes
A GO GEORGE bus.
GEORGE NEWS - Following the recent Pacaltsdorp and Rosemoor route refinements, a few revisions and additions, resulting from passenger feedback, have been announced by GO GEORGE this week.
 
Rosemoor
Since Monday, 28 November, all the Rosemoor routes - 53, as well as the two new routes, 53A and 53B - are now travelling along the same route into town, and stop at the same original Rosemoor stop in Cradock Street.
 
This means that all Rosemoor buses travel along Courtenay Street, turn left into York Street at the circle, left into Market Street and left into Cradock Street.
 
The new and shorter routes 53A (weekdays only) and 53B (Saturdays only) no longer turn into Memoriam Street to stop at the Mispel A stop in Market Street.
 
The trip departing at 05:00 from the Garden Route Mall, Mondays to Saturdays, and travelling through Rosemoor on Route 53 will be reinstated on Sunday, 4 December.
 
Loerie Park
The Loerie Park route 24 has always been serviced by minibuses, but three midibus trips has now been added to this route during morning peak time on weekdays. They depart from the Cradock B stop in Market Street at 06:20, 07:15 and 08:10, travelling through the residential area like the minibuses, and then on to the Garden Route Mall where they change over to service route 53A.
 
Pacaltsdorp
Several changes will be implemented on the Pacaltsdorp routes on Sunday 4 December.
 
A new route 1C Protea - CBD, doing three direct trips into town during morning peak time, has been added.
 
Departing at the Protea terminal, the bus travels via Mission Street into Beach Road, and not through New Dawn Park like Route 1A. These trips depart at 05:25, 06:20 and 07:15, and should alleviate the problem of buses being full before they get to Beach Road where passengers are waiting to transfer.
 
A trip departing at 05:30, Mondays to Saturdays, has been added to route 60 Rosedale.
 
For those who work late, an extra last trip of the day has been added to the New Dawn Park, Harmony Park and Rosedale routes.
 
Routes 1A (New Dawn Park, 1B (Harmony Park) and 60 (Rosedale) will depart between 21:20 and 21:30 from the Mispel A stops in Market Street. Passengers who have worked until 21:00, will therefore be able to catch a bus along York and Courtenay Streets too, before they stop at Mispel A.
 
The schedule of the Pacaltsdorp community route will also be adapted to link with these trips so that passengers can transfer to this bus to travel to Syferfontein and Delville Park.
 
The new morning trip with a midibus that departs at the Batallion stop near Syferfontein at 06:30 only, will no longer travel through Delville Park, but straight to Beach Road along Olympic Drive. This trip operates on weekdays only.
 
This change was made to service the high demand in Olympic Drive and at the Olympic stop in Beach Road.
 
The new express route, 1A Express, initially stopped at the Sierrissie and Flamink stops in New Dawn Park only, before travelling to the Beach A stop and then into town. This bus will now also stop at the Valk stop for a trial period, and will do so permanently if demand justifies the stop.
 
For more information or assistance with trip planning, phone the GO GEORGE call centre on 0800 044 044.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:50 (GMT+2), Wed, 30 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 8%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 58%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 33%
Men
Women
Search
Mustang
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
slapenkopf
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up