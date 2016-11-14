Important notice: Water disruptions

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Parts of Blanco, Glenbarrie and Caledon Street are without water.

Low water pressure is also being experienced in Denneoord.

Water tankers will be placed at strategic spots. One tanker will be placed opposite Millie's Superette in Blanco, another on the sportgrounds in Vloed Street and a third on the corner of Arbor and Campersdrift Road. A fourth tanker will drive through the area to supply water to residents.

Civil Engineering services is still working on finding the problem. Repair work could continue until tomorrow.

Denneoord will have water tonight.

George Municipality apologises for the inconvenience.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'