Pigs mutilated and left to suffer

The pig with a huge gash in its side was in pain when the SPCA inspector arrived.

GEORGE NEWS - Senior SPCA inspector Salome Bruyns received an after-hours call on Saturday 19 November from the Thembalethu police station regarding pigs that had apparently been slaughtered within their jurisdiction.

When Bruyns arrived on the farm she saw that the pigs had not been slaughtered, but were severely mutilated and left to suffer. Both pigs had deep open wounds and Bruyns said she could see the lungs of one of the pigs moving through its wound as it was breathing.

The inspector had no choice but to euthenase both immediately to relieve their suffering.

The owners are unaware who attacked their pigs and what the intention was.

The police are currently investigating the case but no suspects have yet been found.

Should anyone have any leads, please inform the Thembalethu police station.

