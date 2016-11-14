Update: N2 accident

KNYSNA NEWS FLASH - A case of culpable homicide was opened for further investigation following an accident on the N2 yesterday.

The accident took place approximately 10km outside Knysna, on the other side of Buffalo Bay.

According to Sergeant Chris Spies, spokesperson for SAPS, “information available indicates that the vehicle, a Mitsubishi SUV with a driver and 7 passengers, was traveling from George to Knysna.

The vehicle left the road and came to a standstill in the bushes. One of the passengers, a man, died on the scene whilst 6 persons with multiple injuries were transported to hospital by ambulance. A child was also airlifted and taken to a hospital in George by helicopter,” said Spies.

One of the women died in a hospital in Knysna last night, whilst two other passengers were transferred to a hospital in George for further medical assistance.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

The circumstances surrounding this accident is still under investigation and the details of the deceased will be released when SAPS in due course.