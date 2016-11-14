1 killed in N2 accident

KNYSNA NEWS FLASH - 1 person was killed in an accident on the N2 near the Buffalo Bay turn-off this afternoon.
The accident took place at Ganzvlei, in the direction of George.
According to information, injured occupants have been transported to Knysna and George Provincial Hospitals.
The cause of the accident is not yet known.
Police have not yet issued a statement.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
19:09 (GMT+2), Sun, 27 November 2016
