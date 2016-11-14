1 killed in N2 accident

KNYSNA NEWS FLASH - 1 person was killed in an accident on the N2 near the Buffalo Bay turn-off this afternoon.

The accident took place at Ganzvlei, in the direction of George.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Police have not yet issued a statement.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

According to information, injured occupants have been transported to Knysna and George Provincial Hospitals.