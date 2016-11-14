Elderly kicks off 16 Days of Activism

Elderly residents of George joined in a White Ribbon March this morning on the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Residents walked the few hundred meters from Unity Park at the top of York Street to the George Town Hall.

Municipal workers from the gender and disability division (social services), about 100 elderly and disabled residents and the portfolio councillor for social services Mercia Draghoender were amongst those who attended the march.





It takes place every year from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day). The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is an international awareness-raising campaign.

Watch a video below.

VIDEO & PHOTO: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

