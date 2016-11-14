Elderly kicks off 16 Days of Activism

Elderly residents of George joined in a White Ribbon March this morning on the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
Residents walked the few hundred meters from Unity Park at the top of York Street to the George Town Hall.
Municipal workers from the gender and disability division (social services), about 100 elderly and disabled residents and the portfolio councillor for social services Mercia Draghoender were amongst those who attended the march.
Watch a video below.
VIDEO & PHOTO: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
12:21 (GMT+2), Fri, 25 November 2016
