Man crushed by forklift

Paramedics on the scene last night.

GREAT BRAK RIVIER NEWS - A 31-year-old man died last night after the forklift he was driving overturned. The man was pinned beneath the vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly after 18:00 on a farm in the Great Brak Rivier area.

Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found a man lying motionless next to his overturned forklift.

“A number of his colleagues were crowded around the patient. ER24 paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene.”

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'

Witnesses later told ER24 paramedics that the vehicle apparently suffered mechanical failure, causing the forklift to overturn. Workers on the farm noticed this and immediately rushed to the man’s aid, lifting the forklift off him.